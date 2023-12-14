Light a Light for Cudeca

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 14 Dec 2023 • 14:50

LIGHT A LIGHT Photo: Cudeca

On Friday, December 15 from 6pm Cudeca will celebrate one of their most endearing event sof the year, “Light a Light in memory of loved ones” at the Cudeca Centre located in Avda. del Cosmos, s/n., Benalmádena.

A very special moment to remember the people who are no longer with us but who remain in our hearts forever; and to raise funds so that they can continue caring for people with cancer and other advanced illnesses and offering support to their families.

On this special day, a light will be dedicated to the memory of a loved one, there will be performances by the CEIP Miguel Hernández children’s choir, the Sunny View School children’s choir and the Ana Mª Tineo dance academy, as well as the famous charity raffle, Christmas sweets and many other surprises. Also, the foundation will officially switch on the Christmas lights of the centre together with the candles of the assistants dedicated to their loved ones.

During December 2023 and January 2024 it will be possible to dedicate a light in memory of a loved one both on the website www.lightupcudeca.org and in the charity shops throughout the province of Malaga. This year “Light a Light” is even more special because the funds raised will be used to maintain 2 of its 9 home care teams, which assist an average of 400 patients a year.