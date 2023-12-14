Mijas Festive Music

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 14 Dec 2023 • 11:50
Mijas Band
Photo: Facebook / Banda de Música de Mijas
THE Agrupación Musical de Las Lagunas and the Banda de Música de Mijas are holding Christmas concerts on Friday, December 15 and Saturday, December 16.
The Agrupación Musical de Las Lagunas is already tuning up its instruments to offer us a Christmas concert, in which it will play some of its greatest hits. The concert will take place on December 15 at 7.30pm in the Teatro Las Lagunas.
And one day later, on December 16, the Mijas Music Band will hold its IV Christmas Concert. It will take place in the marquee in the Plaza Virgen de la Peña at 7pm with Francisco Jesús Valcárcel conducting the band, which has prepared a selection of scores for the festive season.
“I want to invite everyone to participate in these Christmas events, which are going to be very nice and I think it is necessary that families are encouraged a little bit to come to these meetings; Mijas this year more than ever wants to celebrate Christmas and we will do it in the best possible way all together and putting in value all the traditions of these dates,” said the Mayor of Mijas.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
