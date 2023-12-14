Mijas Festive Music

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 14 Dec 2023 • 11:50

Mijas Band Photo: Facebook / Banda de Música de Mijas

THE Agrupación Musical de Las Lagunas and the Banda de Música de Mijas are holding Christmas concerts on Friday, December 15 and Saturday, December 16.

The Agrupación Musical de Las Lagunas is already tuning up its instruments to offer us a Christmas concert, in which it will play some of its greatest hits. The concert will take place on December 15 at 7.30pm in the Teatro Las Lagunas.

And one day later, on December 16, the Mijas Music Band will hold its IV Christmas Concert. It will take place in the marquee in the Plaza Virgen de la Peña at 7pm with Francisco Jesús Valcárcel conducting the band, which has prepared a selection of scores for the festive season.

“I want to invite everyone to participate in these Christmas events, which are going to be very nice and I think it is necessary that families are encouraged a little bit to come to these meetings; Mijas this year more than ever wants to celebrate Christmas and we will do it in the best possible way all together and putting in value all the traditions of these dates,” said the Mayor of Mijas.