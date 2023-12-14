By Anna Ellis •
Published: 14 Dec 2023 • 13:37
Navigating Challenges: SAMM's Autumn 2023 Racing Season. Image: SAMM.
THE SAMM (Sailing Association Mar Menor) autumn 2023 racing season faced unprecedented challenges with a record number of cancellations, leaving only 9 out of 26 planned races to proceed.
The final day, December 3, added to the woes as access roads in Los Narejos were unexpectedly closed for a cycle race, preventing organizers and competitors from reaching the SAMM base at CTD, despite prior approval for the races.
Despite these setbacks, the standout performer of the season was Cuatro, a Gamba dinghy from the Shoestring Group.
Sailed by various crews, Cuatro secured five firsts and a second in the six counting races, finishing with an impressive 5.75 points on the low score system.
Shoestring Dos, a Laser 2000 with a consistent crew, claimed second place, trailing by 7 points but showcasing commendable performance with one first, three second, and two third places.
The SAMM community looks forward to a more favourable racing season in 2024.
For comprehensive details about SAMM and its boat share groups, visit www.sailingmarmenor.com
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
