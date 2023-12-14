By Anna Ellis • Published: 14 Dec 2023 • 13:37

Navigating Challenges: SAMM's Autumn 2023 Racing Season. Image: SAMM.

THE SAMM (Sailing Association Mar Menor) autumn 2023 racing season faced unprecedented challenges with a record number of cancellations, leaving only 9 out of 26 planned races to proceed.

The final day, December 3, added to the woes as access roads in Los Narejos were unexpectedly closed for a cycle race, preventing organizers and competitors from reaching the SAMM base at CTD, despite prior approval for the races.

Despite these setbacks, the standout performer of the season was Cuatro, a Gamba dinghy from the Shoestring Group.

Sailed by various crews, Cuatro secured five firsts and a second in the six counting races, finishing with an impressive 5.75 points on the low score system.

Shoestring Dos, a Laser 2000 with a consistent crew, claimed second place, trailing by 7 points but showcasing commendable performance with one first, three second, and two third places.

The SAMM community looks forward to a more favourable racing season in 2024.

For comprehensive details about SAMM and its boat share groups, visit www.sailingmarmenor.com