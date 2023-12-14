News In Brief : Costa Cálida

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 14 Dec 2023 • 17:50

Image: Shutterstock/Pearl PhotoPix

Sweet Support

MABS Mazarrón is set to raise funds through a delectable cake and pastry stall on Friday, December 15, at Bolnuevo Hair and Beauty Salon. This charitable event invites everyone to enjoy delicious treats while supporting MABS’ noble cause. Join in and contribute to making a positive impact with your generous participation.

Christmas Fair

PREPARE for a delightful evening on December 16 at Parque Aduana in San Pedro del Pinatar! The Great Ukrainian Christmas Fair and Concert, ‘Christmas Fairy Tale,’ promises a festive time. From 5 PM, enjoy a Christmas Market, followed by Christmas Carols.

Free Activities

JOIN the festive spirit in Los Alcázares this Christmas! From December 23 to January 5, the Tourism Department offers free gastronomic, children’s, cultural, and leisure activities. Mark your calendars – don’t miss out on the fun-filled holiday celebrations. See losalcazares.es for more info.

Festive Bikers

ON December 16, the Santa Motorcycle Route will rev through Los Alcázares. Bring a toy or non-perishable food to donate. Gather at Plaza Manuel Floreal Menárguez at 4:30 PM to kick off the ride at 5:00 PM. Cap it off with a tasty chocolate and churros treat for your charitable spirit!

Heat Peaks

THE Spanish Meteorological State Agency (Aemet) reported that the Murcia Region reached 28 degrees on Monday, December 11, the country’s highest. In specific areas, Lorca reached 28 degrees, while Murcia City recorded 27 degrees and Cartagena 22 degrees.

Hiker Strain

A 55-year-old hiker was rescued by helicopter on Sunday, December 10 after spraining her ankle near Fuente Caputa, in Mula. Unable to reach her location by vehicle, emergency services received the call at 12:30 pm and called for a helicopter rescue. After locating her, they safely transported her to an ambulance for treatment at Murcia’s Reina Sofía Hospital.

