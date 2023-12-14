Old Town in English

By Kevin Fraser Park •
THE Association of Traders and Professionals of the Old Town of Marbella (Acoprocamar) has translated its entire website into English so that foreign residents and tourists can find information more easily. The action has been carried out as part of the Government’s Retail Trade Programme with European funding.
The association carries out numerous activities every year to invigorate Marbella’s Old Town Open Shopping Centre, which has a diversity of businesses that gives it a unique personality. Now, all these activities are more accessible to foreign customers, one of its priority target audiences, after the association has translated its entire website (www.cascoantiguodemarbella.com) into English.
With more than 50,000 foreign inhabitants registered in the municipality, in addition to the thousands of tourists who visit every year, offering all the information in English, “will allow them to get to know first hand the wide range of businesses in the area”, said president of the Association, Carola Herrero.
There will also be a campaign through the website and social networks to increase the visibility of the establishments of the Marbella Old Town Open Commercial Centre, focused on digital marketing actions to increase sales, the development of infrastructures and the expansion of markets.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
