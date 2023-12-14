Prized hotel in Mijas

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 14 Dec 2023 • 14:30
Hotel La Zambra
Photo: Hotel La Zambra website
LA ZAMBRA hotel in Mijas has won the award for the hotel in Spain and Portugal with the best team.
The award, presented by the international magazine Condé Nast Traveler, highlighted the excellent and personalised treatment of the staff towards the clients who visit this accommodation. In particular, the magazine noted, “Attention to detail is the priority of their impeccable service, thanks to the always meticulous management”.
More than 200 employees make up the staff at La Zambra in high season, half of whom are from the Mijas area. “I am very proud of the employees of La Zambra, because they feel valued, trained and continuously supported by their company, and in the end this is reflected in the way they treat our guests,” said Joost Kruissen, General Manager of La Zambra.
Up to 12 hotels in Spain and Portugal have received one of Condé Nast Traveler magazine‘s ‘Hotel&Mantel’awards. 4 of them are located in the province of Malaga. In addition to the Zambra as the hotel with the best team, the Gran Hotel Miramar, won for the best terrace, Fendi Puente Romano, for the best Beach Club, and Marbella Club Hotel, for offering the best breakfast.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
