Prized hotel in Mijas

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 14 Dec 2023 • 14:30

Hotel La Zambra Photo: Hotel La Zambra website

LA ZAMBRA hotel in Mijas has won the award for the hotel in Spain and Portugal with the best team.

The award, presented by the international magazine Condé Nast Traveler, highlighted the excellent and personalised treatment of the staff towards the clients who visit this accommodation. In particular, the magazine noted, “Attention to detail is the priority of their impeccable service, thanks to the always meticulous management”.

More than 200 employees make up the staff at La Zambra in high season, half of whom are from the Mijas area. “I am very proud of the employees of La Zambra, because they feel valued, trained and continuously supported by their company, and in the end this is reflected in the way they treat our guests,” said Joost Kruissen, General Manager of La Zambra.

Up to 12 hotels in Spain and Portugal have received one of Condé Nast Traveler magazine‘s ‘Hotel&Mantel’awards. 4 of them are located in the province of Malaga. In addition to the Zambra as the hotel with the best team, the Gran Hotel Miramar, won for the best terrace, Fendi Puente Romano, for the best Beach Club, and Marbella Club Hotel, for offering the best breakfast.