Sing along for charity

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 14 Dec 2023 • 12:54

Charity horses Photo: Rawpixel CC

A CHRISTMAS event is being held at the S.E.A.R.C.H. For life Rescue Centre in Coin Saturday, December 23 from midday to 5.30pm. Entry is a €5 donation which includes a welcome drink.

Come and enjoy a sing along with Ricky Leach and friends singing Christmas songs and there is also a fun quiz with the fantastic Alan Boardman. The quiz price is only €2.50 and starts at 2pm

Drinks and mulled wine are available for only €1 as well as mince pies, cake and tapa at just €5. There will also be a Christmas tree tombola with a guaranteed a prize. Go along and support this worthy cause.

S.E.A.R.C.H. is a charity founded by a small group of people who share a common passion: the complete care and treatment of rescued horses; the welfare and well being of the horse being the main priority. The Malaga area is renowned for its horses as both objects of beauty and status and as workers on the land. Apart from issues of cruelty and neglect, due to the economic climate a great many people can no longer afford to keep their animals. S.E.A.R.C.H. can help.