Sing along for charity

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 14 Dec 2023 • 12:54
Charity horses
Photo: Rawpixel CC
A CHRISTMAS event is being held at the S.E.A.R.C.H. For life Rescue Centre in Coin Saturday, December 23 from midday to 5.30pm. Entry is a €5 donation which includes a welcome drink.
Come and enjoy a sing along with Ricky Leach and friends singing Christmas songs and there is also a fun quiz with the fantastic Alan Boardman. The quiz price is only €2.50 and starts at 2pm
Drinks and mulled wine are available for only €1 as well as mince pies, cake and tapa at just €5. There will also be a Christmas tree tombola with a guaranteed a prize. Go along and support this worthy cause.
S.E.A.R.C.H. is a charity founded by a small group of people who share a common passion: the complete care and treatment of rescued horses; the welfare and well being of the horse being the main priority. The Malaga area is renowned for its horses as both objects of beauty and status and as workers on the land. Apart from issues of cruelty and neglect, due to the economic climate a great many people can no longer afford to keep their animals. S.E.A.R.C.H. can help.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.