Stepping Up for Paws: Lee Harker's 500km Trek for Akira Dog Sanctuary.

By Anna Ellis • Published: 14 Dec 2023 • 14:46

Lee Harker with some of Akira's doggies. Image: AKira.

Lee Harker, known for his incredible fundraising efforts earlier this year, is gearing up for an even more ambitious challenge.

Having raised an impressive €10,000 for Akira by walking 240km from Moraira to Valencia and back in just six days, Lee is now setting his sights on a grander goal.

His new endeavour involves walking from Barcelona to Moraira, covering an impressive distance of nearly 500km, and possibly more, as he navigates quieter routes for safety as a pedestrian.

The journey kicks off on January 29, with Lee aiming to complete the trek in 12 days, reaching Moraira on Saturday, February 10.

Undertaking a 500km walk is no small feat, and Lee has diligently been building up his endurance over the past few months in preparation for this challenging adventure.

Akira will be sharing daily updates on Lee’s progress through their social media and YouTube channels.

Lee’s target is to raise €20,000, and every euro donated plays a crucial role in boosting his determination and motivation to conquer this monumental challenge.

While generous supporters have already contributed over €6,700 towards Lee’s goal, there’s still a significant distance to cover.

It’s important to note that all donations received will directly benefit Akira and the dogs, with none allocated for expenses – a detail Lee is keen to emphasise.

Lee expresses his gratitude for every contribution, explaining that no donation is too small. I

f you can spare a euro or two, your support would mean the world and contribute to enhancing the lives of the Akira dogs.

To support Lee on this inspiring journey and contribute to the well-being of Akira and its furry residents, you can donate through Lee’s GoFundMe page: https://gofund.me/18474350

Thanks to Lee’s remarkable feat and generous contributions from supporters, Akira has achieved significant progress in the first stages of their rehabilitation and exercise project at Akira Dog Sanctuary in Benissa.

The newly built and fenced areas are already bringing joy to the dogs, making a noticeable positive impact on their lives.

Now, Akira is excited to embark on the final phase of their plans, which involves fencing off a nature area and creating an agility space complete with equipment.

The funds raised will be instrumental in acquiring the necessary equipment and toys designed to stimulate the dogs’ minds and encourage problem-solving.

This cognitive engagement not only builds confidence but also enhances the ability to make sound decisions.

As Akira expand this area of the dogs’ brains, they aim to reduce anxiety by fostering a sense of confidence in their decision-making.

This is particularly crucial for dogs facing challenges, as improved mood and confidence can be transformative in preparing them for a loving home life.