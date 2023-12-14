Swiss tourism roadshow

By Kevin Fraser Park •
THANKS to the collaboration with the Spanish Tourist Office in Zurich and Turismo Andaluz, the Costa del Sol Tourist Board has been able to arrange meetings with Swiss professionals in the Swiss cities of Geneva, Basel and Zurich to promote the province of Malaga as a tourist destination.
Margarita del Cid, CEO of Turismo Costa del Sol, said that, “the participation of our entity Turismo Costa del Sol in this roadshow has been a great opportunity to promote our province of Malaga in the Swiss market and, above all, to establish synergies and partnerships with industry professionals in the main cities of this country. Switzerland is a strategic market for the Costa del Sol, whose number of travellers continues to increase, as according to hotel data, in Malaga we received 15% more Swiss travellers between January and October 2023 compared to the same period in 2019”.
Swiss travellers are looking for authentic destinations, with good food, good weather that can be visited throughout the year. Among the interests of Swiss travel experts is the Zero Footprint project, which Turismo Costa del Sol is developing to offset the carbon footprint of tourism.
