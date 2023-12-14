By Kevin Fraser Park •
SECADERO will be the starting point for the Malaga section of the Romantic Travellers’ Route. Malaga plans to restore the route that was once used by 19th century romantic travellers to reach Ronda from Gibraltar.
The works will affect the areas of that are still impassable and are scheduled to begin in January, with the expectation that the route will be operational next summer, according to the Provincial Council. The project will involve an investment of €750,000 and will be carried out over a stretch of 58 kilometres.
The route will start from Secadero, will run parallel to the Guadiaro river to take the paths of Los Pescaderos, the path of Las Mentiras and head to Gaucín. From there it will pass through the municipalities of Benarrabá, Algatocín, Benalauría, Benadalid, Atajate and Alpandeire to reach Ronda.
The Romantic Travellers’ Route was one of the great literary and historical routes in southern Europe. Many travellers of the 18th and 19th centuries, including Henry Swinburne and Lord Byron, arrived by ship at Gibraltar, from where they set off for Ronda to visit, among other places, the scenes where royalists and bandits fought battles.
