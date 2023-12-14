Youth Orchestra Christmas concert

By Kevin Fraser Park •
THE Joven Orquesta Provincial de Málaga (JOPMA ) is giving a Christmas concert together with the Coral Santa María de la Victoria in Malaga Cathedral on December 15 at 7.30pm with free admission.
Conducted by Juan Paulo Gómez Hurtado, the orchestra will perform a programme that includes Ave Verum Corpus and Laudate Dominum by Mozart, The Many Moods of Christmas (Suites Nos. 1 and 2) by Robert Shaw and Robert Russell Bennet, and Hallelujah from Handel’s Messiah.
The Malaga Provincial Youth Orchestra and the Orchestra School, which began in 1990 under the name of Camerata Académica, is one of the oldest youth orchestras in Europe. It is made up of musicians from all over the province of Malaga, most of whom are currently studying music at different conservatories and music schools. The musicians who have been trained in the JOPMA now form part of orchestras all over the world.
With the support of the Diputación de Málaga, which has sponsored it since 1999, the orchestra has been growing and is dedicated to spreading classical music throughout the province. Its repertoire covers all periods and styles, and its young musicians have participated in meetings and festivals throughout Spain and in countries such as Canada, China, France, Slovakia, Poland, Hungary, Romania and Morocco.
