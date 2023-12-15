A Christmas of Cinema

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 15 Dec 2023 • 8:31
Cinema at Christmas
Photo: Facebook / Fuengirola Municipal Band
ON Friday, December 22, Fuengirola will host the traditional Christmas concert by the Municipal Music Band. This show, directed by Alfredo Alarcón Campoy, will start at 8.30pm and will be completely free for all those attending.
“We are going to end this musical year of the Fuengirola Municipal Band with a concert that is one of the most awaited, one of the most beautiful and also has a beautiful repertoire,” said the Councillor for Culture of Fuengirola, Rodrigo Romero, noting that, “I hope that the Palacio de la Paz will be full again, because this music will also delight the children, as there will be themes from soundtracks that we all know.
With regard to the programme, the municipal head of Culture said that the concert will be dedicated to songs from this era and soundtracks, such as The Dark Knight Suite, Beetlejuice, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring; The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers; Jurassic Soundtrack and Star Wars Saga.
Founded in 1962, the Fuengirola Municipal Band currently has more than 1,100 printed works in its catalogue and more than 2,090 performances in its 295 concerts given to date since 1997, the beginning of the period with its current leader on the podium. Consolidated as a collective of professional musicians of reference on the Costa del Sol, the group is directed by Alfredo Alarcón Campoy.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.