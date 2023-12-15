A Christmas of Cinema

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 15 Dec 2023 • 8:31

Cinema at Christmas Photo: Facebook / Fuengirola Municipal Band

ON Friday, December 22, Fuengirola will host the traditional Christmas concert by the Municipal Music Band. This show, directed by Alfredo Alarcón Campoy, will start at 8.30pm and will be completely free for all those attending.

“We are going to end this musical year of the Fuengirola Municipal Band with a concert that is one of the most awaited, one of the most beautiful and also has a beautiful repertoire,” said the Councillor for Culture of Fuengirola, Rodrigo Romero, noting that, “I hope that the Palacio de la Paz will be full again, because this music will also delight the children, as there will be themes from soundtracks that we all know.

With regard to the programme, the municipal head of Culture said that the concert will be dedicated to songs from this era and soundtracks, such as The Dark Knight Suite, Beetlejuice, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring; The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers; Jurassic Soundtrack and Star Wars Saga.

Founded in 1962, the Fuengirola Municipal Band currently has more than 1,100 printed works in its catalogue and more than 2,090 performances in its 295 concerts given to date since 1997, the beginning of the period with its current leader on the podium. Consolidated as a collective of professional musicians of reference on the Costa del Sol, the group is directed by Alfredo Alarcón Campoy.