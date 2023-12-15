Airport Workers In Spain Stole Goods Worth €2 Million From Passenger’s Suitcases

By John Ensor • Published: 15 Dec 2023 • 14:24

Items recovered that were stolen from passengers' suitcases. Credit: GuardiCivil.es

A major theft ring has been uncovered at Tenerife Sur Airport, where luggage handlers broke into passengers’ suitcases and stole goods valued at close to €2 million.

In a shocking report, the Guardia Civil published details on Friday, December 15, in which 14 employees at Tenerife‘s Sur-Reina Sofia Airport were arrested for their involvement in a major theft operation.

The events mark a major breach of security and trust at the airport. The Guardia Civil, as part of Operation Oretel, made the arrests following a spate of thefts from passengers’ luggage.

Investigation Reveals Systematic Theft

The investigation began after a surge in passenger complaints about thefts from their checked luggage. It involved 14 arrests and the investigation of another 20 individuals, all airport workers. These crimes targeted passengers of various nationalities, revealing the broad impact of the criminal activities.

The culprits exploited their positions as airport employees. They strategically slowed down and spaced out luggage transfer to the aircraft holds, allowing them to tamper with and steal from passengers’ suitcases.

By puncturing suitcase zippers, they could remove valuable items like jewellery, phones, and electronic devices without leaving obvious signs of tampering. To avoid detection, the suspects used suitcases as shields and employed security curtains as cover.

High Value Of Stolen Goods

This criminal group operated with a well-defined hierarchy, each member playing a specific role in the theft, concealment, and sale of stolen items.

The Guardia Civil’s search led to the recovery of 29 luxury watches, 120 pieces of jewellery, 22 high-end phones, various electronic devices, €13,000 in cash, and a luxury car. The total value of the recovered items is a staggering €1,953,571.

The Guardia Civil’s Fiscal Investigation and Border Analysis Unit at Tenerife South Airport led the investigation, with support from various agencies including the State Aviation Safety Agency (AESA), Spanish Airports and Air Navigation (AENA), and different airlines.

The operation was under the direction of the Court of Instruction No. 4 of Granadilla de Abona, highlighting the serious nature of the crimes and the coordinated effort required to bring the perpetrators to justice.