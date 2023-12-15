Cala Cortina Hosts First Beach Wedding

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 15 Dec 2023 • 11:00

First Beach Wedding Cala Cortina, Cartagena Image: cartagena.es

THE Tourism Councillor led the way for a memorable event on December 9: the very first beach wedding at Cala Cortina Beach! This magical moment became possible thanks to a new set of rules governing how we enjoy our beautiful beaches in Cartagena.

Plan Ahead for Your Dream Wedding

A local Cartagena couple became the stars of the show, exchanging their vows amidst the breathtaking backdrop of this iconic beach. If you’re dreaming of a beach wedding here, you’ve got to plan ahead! Applications for these special ceremonies need to be in five months beforehand, getting the official thumbs-up from the Coastal Demarcation.

Boosting Tourism and Creating Jobs

This new project isn’t just about saying ‘I do’ with waves crashing nearby—it’s about boosting tourism, creating jobs, and bringing fresh life to the beaches of Cartagena. And it’s official: since July 2022, we can now host events at 16 beaches across La Manga, Mar Menor, La Azohía, and Cala Cortina—all thanks to collaboration from the tourism council.

An economic study by Hostecar predicted that these celebrations could rake in around €5 million and create about 2,700 jobs, showing just how big a deal this is for Cartagena and the Costa Cálida.

