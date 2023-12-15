Cala Cortina Hosts First Beach Wedding

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 15 Dec 2023 • 11:00
First Beach Wedding Cala Cortina, Cartagena Image: cartagena.es
THE Tourism Councillor led the way for a memorable event on December 9: the very first beach wedding at Cala Cortina Beach! This magical moment became possible thanks to a new set of rules governing how we enjoy our beautiful beaches in Cartagena.
A local Cartagena couple became the stars of the show, exchanging their vows amidst the breathtaking backdrop of this iconic beach. If you’re dreaming of a beach wedding here, you’ve got to plan ahead! Applications for these special ceremonies need to be in five months beforehand, getting the official thumbs-up from the Coastal Demarcation.
This new project isn’t just about saying ‘I do’ with waves crashing nearby—it’s about boosting tourism, creating jobs, and bringing fresh life to the beaches of Cartagena. And it’s official: since July 2022, we can now host events at 16 beaches across La Manga, Mar Menor, La Azohía, and Cala Cortina—all thanks to collaboration from the tourism council.
An economic study by Hostecar predicted that these celebrations could rake in around €5 million and create about 2,700 jobs, showing just how big a deal this is for Cartagena and the Costa Cálida.
For more Costa Cálida news click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.