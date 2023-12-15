Former President hospitalised

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 15 Dec 2023 • 7:55
Lech Walesa hospitalised
photo: Facebook / Lech Walesa
LECH WALESA, Poland’s 80-year-old former president and Nobel Peace Prize winner, has been hospitalised with a bad case of COVID-19, an aide said last week.
A post on Walesa’s Facebook shows him on a hospital bed with an oxygen mask on, with a caption that says,“I have been hit by Covid.” The aide, Marek Kaczmar, told Polish media that Walesa is seriously ill, but under good care in a hospital in Gdansk, the Baltic port city where he lives.
Lech Walesa turned 80 this year. Starting in 1980, Walesa spearheaded Poland’s pro-democracy Solidarity movement and with the support of Pope John Paul II, he led the struggle that led to the fall of communism in Poland 9 years later and which inspired other countries to shed Moscow’s domination. In 1983 he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. In 1990-95 he served as democratic Poland’s first popularly elected president.
The former anti-communist dissident has faced multiple health scares in past years. He has diabetes and a heart condition that requires him to use a pacemaker. This is his second time having COVID-19.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
