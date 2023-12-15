Giant sinkhole baffles Aranjuez residents

By Cole Sinanian • Published: 15 Dec 2023 • 13:06

Sinkholes, like this one in La Palma, can be dangerous. Credit: WikimediaCommons

IN Madrid’s Aranjuez neighbourhood, a large sinkhole that first opened in mid-November has grown to a whopping 25 metres deep, forcing the preventive eviction of residents while authorities investigate. The cause of the sinkhole is still unknown, leading some residents to speculate that underneath there might be a remnant tunnel from The Spanish Civil War, ABC reports.

At its closest point, the sinkhole lies only two metres from the nearest residential building, presenting a potential threat to the apartment block’s residents. A total of 24 families have been displaced by the sinkhole, although all of them have been or are in the process of being rehoused.

Noises in the Night

The mystery began in the early morning of November 15, when sleeping residents of the town just south of Madrid known for its opulent royal palace, awoke to a bang and a series of bizarre vibrations. A few days later on November 19, residents again heard a noise, and this time awoke to find a small hole just past their doorsteps, writes ABC. The hole quickly grew to its current depth of 25 metres, and with it residents grew concerned.

Over the following days officials appeared – surveyors with the city, the fire department, municipal architects. On November 20 social service agents with the Aranjuez City Council went door-to-door, delivering a lengthy document to residents essentially stating that the area had become hazardous and they had to leave while officials conducted a series of inspections to assess the potential for damage to the building.

‘Preventive Eviction’

Residents packed their bags, gathered their children and animals, and were placed in temporary housing before receiving assistance from social services to find new apartments. On December 12 residents returned to retrieve their remaining belongings and bid farewell to their homes for the last time. Eleven of the 24 families affected have been rehoused by social services, while five are still waiting for placement and eight have chosen to find housing on their own.

The Aranjuez City Council told ABC that the investigation into the origin of the hole is currently underway. Though nothing can be said definitely yet, results from the experts surveying the site are expected in 2-3 months. But the unknown has led to a number of hypotheses, some more far fetched than others. Maybe it’s an old Civil War tunnel, or maybe an underground cave. Or maybe it’s as simple as a pile of old debris over unstable terrain. Either way, we’ll have to wait to find out.