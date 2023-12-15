Give the gift of time this holiday season

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 15 Dec 2023 • 12:50

Pack bags for charity Photo: Shutterstock / ViDI Studio

Join ICELAND Supermarket in Puerto Banus from December 20 to 24. Help pack bags and collect donations for charity Collective Calling. In previous years, they have raised over €2,000 euos, and with your support, theycan do it again.

It’s a fun atmosphere especially if you’re a lively person who enjoys socialising for a good cause.

Times available:

– December 20 and 21: 2pm – 4pm, 4pm – 6pm and 6pm – 8pm

– December 22: 2pm – 4pm, 4pm – 6pm

– December 23 and 24: Midday – 2pm, 2pm – 4pm, 4pm – 6pm

Spare just 2 hours to support the company’s programs helping the homeless in Spain and rescuing street children in Tanzania.

Collective Calling combats homelessness and its associated challenges by providing comprehensive support and long-term solutions to individuals and communities in need. Theorganisation is dedicated to addressing these issues through a multi-faceted approach that encompasses various aspects of assistance and empowerment.

Contact ICELAND in Puerto Banus via their Facebook page to help.