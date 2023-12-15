Hungry Blocks EU Ukraine funding amid membership talks

By Cole Sinanian • Published: 15 Dec 2023 • 14:17

Orban with German chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin. Credit: Twitter @PM_ViktorOrban

JUST hours after EU lawmakers reached an agreement to open membership talks with Ukraine, Hungarian President and Putin-sympathiser Viktor Orbán vetoed a €43 billion aid package. The move comes as tensions rise between Orbán and other EU leaders as the EU looks to both expand the union and solidify its support for Ukraine in its counter-offensive against Russian forces.

EU leaders voted to open membership talks with Ukraine and Moldova, and grant candidate status to Georgia in a historic move on December 14. Hungary did not veto the vote, instead choosing to abstain as Orbán left the room while the other 26 member states voted.

“EU membership of Ukraine is a bad decision,” Orbán said in a Facebook video. “Hungary does not want to participate in this bad decision, and therefore stayed away from the decision today.”

Shortly after on December 14, Orbán announced that he would veto the massive aid package, causing a setback in supporting Ukraine in its war with Russia. Ukraine is heavily dependent on aid from the US and EU, the BBC reports. And as support from Washington wanes amid political gridlock, funding from the EU is ever more critical.

However, despite Orbán’s belligerence, EU leaders remained confident that an agreement could be reached in the coming weeks. According to the BBC, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte pointed out that funding for Ukraine will continue for at least the next few weeks.

“We still have some time,” he said. “I am fairly confident we can get a deal early next year.”