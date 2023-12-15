Italy: News in Brief

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 15 Dec 2023 • 7:59

Airbnb pays tax Photo: Shutterstock / AlesiaKan

No early retirement

ITALIANS retire at 71 on average, the highest age among OECD countries. And, for those who start working now, the average retirement age, barring new regulations for early retirement, will be about 4 years higher than that. The OECD writes in its ‘Pensions at a glance’ report, “For those entering the labour market now, “the normal retirement age is 71 in Estonia and Italy against an average of 66 in the OECD countries.

Tax windfall

AFTER years of investigation and negotiation, Airbnb will pay €576 million to the Italian tax authorities in relation to tax years 2017 to 2021 to settle ongoing litigation. The company has put an end to the tax dispute with the Internal Revenue Service, after the US platform was the subject of a ruling regarding the collection and payment of withholding tax on short-term rentals.