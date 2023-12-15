Live the magic this Christmas

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 15 Dec 2023 • 12:54
Berlin Circus
photo: Facebook / Circo Berlin
The Berlin Circus returns to Malaga for Christmas to enjoy with the family with ‘Vive la magia‘, a show full of surprises including a visit by father Christmas. It will be at the Fairgrounds from Friday, December 22 to Sunday, January 14.
Under the big top, the audience will enjoy more magic than ever, the galactic power of the incredible LaserWoman, the adventure of Mario Bros with his friends, aerial acrobats, costume changes in tenths of a second, funny antics of the clowns and a host of attractions.
This is a special Christmas adventure that keeps the essence of the circus alive. A spellbinding entertainment for all the family, from the youngest to the grandparents, can experience a story brimming with illusion where humour, risk, emotion and fantasy are concentrated in a production charged with a special magic.
The performances are at midday, 5pm, 6pm and 7.30pm, although they may vary depending on the day.
Circo Berlin has been touring Spain for more than 25 years and it has become a tradition for many families to visit the Berlin Circus every year, as this company has always been committed to offering quality under its big top.
The Circus Berlin brand offers a renewed show every season in which you can find a cast of artists from all over the world. You can buy tickets for Circo Berlin in Malaga through this link, or from one hour before each show at the box office.
