‘Missing’ Boy’s Heart-Breaking Message To Grandmother

By John Ensor • Updated: 15 Dec 2023 • 10:01

Alex Batty pictured before his disappearance. Credit: gmp.police.uk

AS further details emerge about the incredible story of Alex Batty, who was missing for six years, he looks set to be soon reunited with his grandmother in time for Christmas.

On Thursday, December 15, Greater Manchester Police issued a statement: ‘Greater Manchester Police has been contacted regarding a possible sighting in France of Alex Batty, who went missing in 2017.

‘A spokesperson for GMP said: “This is a complex and long-running investigation, and we need to make further enquiries as well as putting appropriate safeguarding measures in place.”

‘Alex, who is from Oldham in Greater Manchester and was 11 at the time of his disappearance, left the UK on 30 September 2017 for a pre-agreed family holiday in Spain.’

Emotional Message To Grandmother

Alex, now 17, was spotted walking alongside the road in Revel near Toulouse by Fabien Accidini, a student, who works part-time delivering medicines.

Speaking to French media la Depeche he said: ‘He was walking while the rain fell in heavy drops. The second time I passed him, I decided to offer to drop him off somewhere.

‘He was quite tall and blond, and dressed in black jeans, a white sweater and a backpack. He also carried a skateboard under his arm and a flashlight for lighting. His attitude gave me confidence. He ended up getting into my van.

‘We talked for over three hours! Very quickly, he gave me his real identity – Alex Batty – before telling me his story.’

Mr Accidini helped Alex send a Facebook message to his grandmother: ‘Hello grandma, it’s me Alex. I am in France, in Toulouse. I really hope you receive this message. I love you, I want to go home.’

Grandmother’s Delight

On hearing the joyful news of her grandson, Alex’s grandmother and legal guardian, 67-year-old Susan Caruana said: ‘I’m so happy. I spoke to him and he is fine. He is currently with the authorities in France. It’s such a shock. . .That’s excellent news. I’m just waiting for him to come home, I’m delighted.’

Mrs Caruana has been left in the dark for six years, wondering if she ever see him again. Alex was taken by his mother Melanie Batty, 38 and grandfather David Batty, 59. The trio are believed to have been living an ‘alternative lifestyle’ in France.