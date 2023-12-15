By Kevin Fraser Park •
Mr and Mrs Christmas
MANILVA Town Hall, whose councillor in charge is Fina Gómez, has announced the arrival of Father and Mother Christmas on December 21 and 22.
They’re very busy this time of year but they are taking time out to visit Manilva with their carriage and costumes. They will travel around the area so that families and the little ones can make their wishes and greet them.
The itinerary is:
– December 21, El Castillo, Puerto de la Duquesa and Sabinillas from 4pm to 7pm
– December 22, Manilva centre from 5pm to 7pm.
