Murcia’s Hospitals Recognized Among the Nations Top 50

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 15 Dec 2023 • 16:04

Murcia’s Hospitals Shine again. Image: X/@AreaUnoArrixaca

The Virgen de La Arrixaca, Complejo Hospitalario de Cartagena, Morales Meseguer, and Reina Sofía hospitals have yet again secured positions among the top 50 best public healthcare centres in the country, as per the Health Reputation Monitor (MRS). This ranking is formulated based on feedback from thousands of healthcare professionals, patient associations, managers, and health communicators.

La Arrixaca Claims Top Spot in Murcia

La Arrixaca, part of the Murcian Health Service (SMS), claims the highest position among these hospitals, now at 17th place, a slight climb from last year. Remarkably, the Complejo Hospitalario de Cartagena made a substantial leap from 40th to 29th place within a year. While Morales Meseguer shifts from 37th to 35th, Reina Sofía experiences a drop from 34th to 44th.

The MRS also showcases the best 15 specialised fields, where leading hospitals in the country excel. La Arrixaca secures two spots: its Clinical Analysis service ranks as the tenth-best nationwide, and Radiology is positioned at 14th place.

Leaders in Specialized Healthcare Fields

The MRS, an independent study, evaluates Spain’s healthcare reputation by engaging 4,005 hospital specialist physicians, 307 family and community medicine doctors, 2,304 nurses, 223 hospital managers, 320 nurse managers, 82 pharmaceutical company executives, 70 hospital pharmacy heads, 532 patient association leaders, and 110 health journalists and communicators. This reaffirms the consistent dedication and excellence of these hospitals and professionals in contributing to Murcia’s healthcare system.

