News In Brief: Axarquía

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 15 Dec 2023 • 10:10

Image: Shutterstock/Kobby Dagan

Fun Run

JOIN the XIV San Silvestre Fun Run 2023 in Vélez Málaga on December 30! Registration is open until December 27, with a t-shirt guaranteed for those signed up by December 17. Visit www.atletismovelez.es to sign up. Let’s make the year-end memorable, and come along in fancy dress.

Christmas Market

ENJOY a relaxing morning at Los Jardines del Trapiche in Vélez-Málaga where the Trapiche Market takes place every Tuesday from 9:30 am until 1.30 pm until December 19 and then again from January 9. Experience a festive morning with music, mince pies, mulled wine, raffles, and much more.

Light Show

JOIN AAR and the Royal British Legion on Wednesday, December 27 to see the spectacular Christmas Lights show in Málaga. Pick-ups start at El Cruce at 5 pm followed by Torre del Mar and Benajarafe. The price is just €7.50 and includes a raffle ticket. Call 657293663 for info.

Nutcracker

ON December 25 the classic International Ballet The Nutcracker directed by Andrey Sharaev takes place in the Centro Cultural Nerja at 6 pm. Tickets are €30 and can be purchased online at www.mientrada.net

Art Exhibit

UNTIL December 30 you can experience the exhibition ‘José Cabrera and His Guests.’ Featuring an array of talented artists from the ‘Arte Sur’ collective, including Kitty Santagelo, and more. Open Monday to Saturday, from 11 am to 1:30 pm, and from 6 pm to 9:30 pm. Visit La Galería (Calle Vélez 2).

Walking Tour

THE town hall of Vélez-Málaga has organised a historical and theatricalised walking tour in English on Saturday, December 16 at 10 am. Enjoy performances of true historical figures, monuments, and much more. For more information WhatsApp 628665670. The price is €13.

For more Axarquía news click here