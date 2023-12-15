Rock in Estepona to end the year

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 15 Dec 2023 • 8:43

Louie Louie Photo: Facebook / O'Funk'illo

Two great funk and rock concerts to end 2023 in rockin’ style at Louie Louie in Estepona.

On Friday, December 29 O’Funk’illo, a funk rock band from Seville will take to the stage. Their name comes from mixing the Andalucian expression “ojú killo” (Oh Wow!) with funk, the band’s main style. Apart from funk, O’Funk’Illo has a wide variety of styles in their compositions, from metal to flamenco and reggae. The O’Funk’illo band is led by singer Andreas Lutz and bassist Pepe Bao that started as a trio and later became a duo.

O’Funk’illo’s beginnings date back to 1997, when they performed under the name Motherfunkers, mainly doing covers. The group was well received, and they decided to start composing under the current name O’funk’illo.

Over time, the group consolidated their success, forming an obligatory part of the line-up of several important music festivals, such as Viña Rock and Espárrago Rock, as well as a multitude of solo concerts all over Spain.

Their latest work was particularly well received, both by the public and the media, winning the award for best alternative rock album/group at the 2006 Premios de la Música, which Andreas Lutz, the band’s leader, went up to collect.

Don’t miss these 2 great gigs to end the year

Then, on Saturday, December 30, The Rob and David Rock Duo will rock Estepona. Rob Sas and David Gil together present classic rock music: AC/DC, Whitesnake, Deep Purple and many others.

Rob Sas is a veteran of the live music scene with an impressive musical history and has been performing in the UK, Spain and across Europe for many years. From big melodic ballads and blues, to blistering rock and face melting solos, Rob’s solo instrumental gigs are for fans of guitar based instrumental music. With the aid of high quality backing tracks, you can expect a wide range of music from an equally wide variety of genres.