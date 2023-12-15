Sierra Nevada Unveils Spain’s First Heated Benches

By John Ensor •
Snow covering the slopes of the Spanish Sierra Nevada.
Credit: wewi-creative/Shutterstock.com
Who would ever have imagined that one day heated benches would be installed in Spain? However, for lovers of winter sports, this is now a reality in the Sierra Nevada.
On December 5, the Sierra Nevada ski resort, located in the Monachil municipality of Granada, Spain, introduced a unique amenity for its visitors and residents, according to 20 Minutos.
Five innovative heated benches have been installed in Plaza Maribel de Pradollano, near by the local hotel. Made by a local company, Prefabricados San Blas, these benches mark a first in Spain, blending comfort with technology at the foot of the mountains.
These public stone seats are designed to provide warmth in the cold winter months. When the temperature dips, the benches can heat up to 35 degrees Celsius. This ensures the stone remains warm and effectively melts any snow that lands on it.
However, the actual thermal sensation for users is about 20 degrees and will ensure that users are completely safe from any discomfort or burns.
The ski season in Sierra Nevada, despite a modest snowfall this year, commenced on December 5 and is expected to run until April 21, 2024.
The Granada region is renowned for its powder-quality snow, with thicknesses ranging between 20 and 40 centimetres on the open slopes.
The season’s launch saw the opening of the Borreguiles cable car, the Emile Allais chairlift, and the Borreguiles and El Bosque initiation mats. As temperatures fluctuate, the heated benches will offer a warm respite for skiers after a day on the slopes.
