Snippets from the European Press

POPE FRANCIS: Will visit Belgium in September next year Photo credit: Mazur/catholicnews.org.uk

Denmark: Better lives THE children of non-Western immigrants to Denmark earn three times more than their parents, Statistics Denmark figures revealed. The 30 to 39 age group usually earn more than their parents at that age, but the difference was steeper in persons whose parents were born outside Europe or the West, the survey found.

Home-bred ENORM BIOFACTORY inaugurated northern Europe’s largest insect farm on a 22,000-square metre site in Hvirring where black soldier flies will be bred and mated to produce larvae. These will then be transformed into insect protein and insect oil to be used as feed for pigs and poultry as an alternative to imported soy.

Norway: Well-travelled AN EXTREMELY rare gold coin probably minted between 977 and 1025 was found recently by a detectorist in Vestre Slidre. It possibly belonged to Harald Hardrada, the king who ruled Norway from 1046 to 1066 but previously served as a guard for the Byzantine empire in Constantinople (present-day Istanbul).

Tougher line NORWAY’S Labour Inspectorate emphasised that changes to the Harassment in the Workplace Law will make clear that it also covers sexual harassment. Although this is already illegal, the inspectorate wants the revised wording to ensure that stricter preventative measures are introduced in all workplace environments.

Italy: Birth rights FOLLOWING a government clampdown to stop same-sex parents from registering their children’s births, many expectant couples said that moving abroad, and Spain in particular, was their best option. Giorgia Meloni, Italy’s right-wing PM criticises “gender ideology” and believes only heterosexual parents should raise children.

Asylum deal ALBANIA’S government will receive an annual 36,000 migrants rescued in Italian waters and sent for screening prior to admittance. The move was condemned by opposition parties in both countries and non-government organisations, although Albania defended the deal, insisting that it was not “selling territory” to foreign country.

Belgium: Papal visit SPEAKING in Mexico on December 12, Pope Francis announced that he intends to visit Belgium in September 2024, surprising commentators as he usually prefers countries further afield. They added that the visit was probably arranged last September when he received King Philippe and Queen Mathilde in the Vatican.

Germany: Not wanted GERMAN soldiers left Mali and brought to an end their 10-year peacekeeping mission which helped to stabilise the country and safeguard human rights. Mali’s military junta, which came to power in 2020, has strengthened ties with Russia and requested the UN force’s exit, despite the threat posed by militant Islamists.

Spy story THE trial began in Berlin of a former member of Germany’s BND intelligence service and an accomplice who are accused of passing information to the Russian state in 2022. The two men, identified only as Carsten L and Arthur E, allegedly received €450,000 and €400,000 respectively from the Russian authorities.

Netherlands: Carrot cartel FOUR companies which grow and market carrots were fined €2.5 million for creating a cartel that had shared out sales to frozen and canned food companies since 2008. The arrangement also required the Laarakker, VanRijsingen and Verduyn companies to pay €90,000 to Veco for excluding it from one of their markets.

Sleep cycle THE Netherlands National Statistics Agency (CBS) found that 10 per cent of over-17s took at least one of drug once or more between 2021 and 2022, compared with 9 per cent in 2017-2018. The study also revealed that 40 per cent of people taking recreational drugs, particularly cannabis, had difficulty sleeping.

France: Ring true A MALAYSIAN businesswoman staying at the Ritz in Paris filed a complaint with the police after realising that her $800,000 (€727,000) diamond was missing on returning from a shopping trip. Security staff, once alerted, searched the hotel and eventually found the ring inside the bag of a vacuum cleaner.

Safe now NOTRE-DAME in Paris will have a unique fire protection system when it reopens in December 2024, announced Philippe Jost, head of the official body in charge of rebuilding the cathedral after the devastating 2019 fire. “All precautions have been taken for a complete rethink of its fire protection,” Jost said.

Finland: Taxing news FINLAND’S Supreme Court ruled that a journalist on the Helsingin Sanomat should pay tax on legal fees incurred during his trial linked to Finnish Defence Intelligence Agency secrets. Although the newspaper footed the writer’s legal bills, the tribunal said these were not corporate costs but part of his taxable income.

No cats allowed THE Katriina hospital in Vantaa apologised to affected families after a cat entered a temporary morgue there “and came into contact with deceased individuals.” Although the hospital did not give details of the contact, the authorities expressed “deep regret” and said that a criminal report had been filed regarding the incident.

Ireland: Big money BILLIONAIRE currency trader JP McManus is donating €1 million to Gaelic games in every county in Ireland, to be split equally between men’s football, women’s football, hurling and camogie. The donation will be sent to each county’s Gaelic Athletic Association for distribution to clubs by January 31 next year.

Still working TELECOMS company Eir must reinstate an employee who appealed against the company’s decision to forcibly retire him last July when he turned 65 although he wished to continue working. Eir must also pay him for the time he did not work, the Workplace Relations Commission said.

Portugal: Safe haven ISRAELIS who wish to escape the current conflict need only a valid passport to obtain a refugee visa enabling them to live and work in Portugal, although this will require renewal every two months. They are also eligible for financial assistance from the government, a report from Israel’s Channel 12 maintained.

Buying power PORTUGAL’S Gross Domestic Product (GDP) per head when expressed as Purchasing Power was 78.7 per cent of the European Union’s average in 2022, but 3.4 percentage points higher than in 2021. This put Portugal in 16th position among the 19 Eurozone countries and 20th in the European Union.

Sweden: Tesla tussle SWEDEN’S Transport Workers’ Union threatened to expand its sympathy strike against Tesla by blocking waste collection from its premises in Sweden, beginning on Christmas Eve. Several trade unions have launched industrial against Tesla, which refused to sign a collective agreement for its mechanics in October.

Low marks A TEACHER at a high school in Jonkoping was suspended without pay after he asked pupils to plan a “hypothetical terrorist attack” as one of their assignments. “It’s a total lack of judgment, especially we have a raised terror threat level in this country,” High Schools chief Henrik Natt och Dag said.