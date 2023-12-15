The Best Hospitals in Spain

By Cole Sinanian • Published: 15 Dec 2023 • 14:20

Some of Madrid's hospitals are among the world's best. Credit: Freepik

THE Spanish public healthcare system, though not the world’s best, manages to cover an astonishing 99.1 per cent of its population. This near-universal coverage is impressive, but how does the quality measure up? Here is a roundup of some of Spain’s top hospitals of 2023 ranked by reputation, using data collected by the Corporate Reputation Business Monitor (Merco).

The data, reported by 20minutos, is separated between private and public hospitals. Among public hospitals, the institutions with the highest reputations include Hospital Universitario La Paz in Madrid, coming in at number one on the list, Hospital Clínic de Barcelona in Barcelona at number two, Hospital General Universitario Gregorio Marañón at number three, also in Madrid. At number four is Hospital Universitario 12 de Octubre in Madrid as well, and finally Vall d’Hebron University Hospital in Barcelona at number five.

Among private hospitals, the data reveals that Clínica Universidad de Navarra in Navarra has the best reputation for the second year in a row. Quirónsalud Madrid University Hospital in Madrid holds the number two spot, HM Sanchinarro University Hospital in Madrid’s Hortaleza neighborhood takes number three, Sanitas La Zarzuela University Hospital in Madrid suburb Aravaca comes in at number four, and finally Barcelona’s Teknon-Quirónsalud Medical Center takes the number 5 spot.

Madrid’s hospitals among best in the world

As the data shows, if we were to rank Spain’s autonomous communities in terms of the reputations of their hospitals, there would be a clear winner. It is no coincidence that Madrid’s hospital network seems to dominate the list. Earlier this year, the American magazine Newsweek published its yearly “World’s Best Specialized Hospitals” roundup, in which ten of Madrid’s public hospitals appeared. Specifically, La Paz was noted as one of the world’s best for cardiology, orthopedic surgery, neurology and urology, while Gregorio Marañon was a standout in the fields of cardiac surgery and pulmonology.