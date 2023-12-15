Trending:

The Sun Showcases Nerja as a Year-Round Destination

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 15 Dec 2023 • 14:00

The Sun Newspaper chooses Nerja, Spain

Nerja: The Sun's Secret Spanish Haven Image: Shutterstock/ Agata Ibron

THE Sun newspaper recently featured Nerja in an article that highlighted the beautiful town as a hidden getaway. The UK Daily emphasised several standout aspects, notably its secluded charm and affordability, coupled with reliably pleasant 20C weather even during the winter months.

Beautiful Beaches and Much More…

This comprehensive coverage showcased Nerja’s stunning beaches, prominently featuring the acclaimed Blue Flag Burriana beach, celebrated for its expansive sands and lively culinary scene. The article also encapsulated the vibrant essence of Nerja‘s Balcon de Europa, portraying it as the dynamic hub of the town, alive with street performances, late-night attractions, and breathtaking vistas.

Year-round Destination

By painting Nerja as a year-round destination with diverse culinary experiences ranging from casual beachside eateries to upscale dining, The Sun’s coverage will likely pique the interest of travellers seeking authentic Spanish experiences. This increased visibility is poised to attract a wider spectrum of tourists, ultimately elevating Nerja‘s status as a sought-after destination, encouraging year-round visits, and contributing to the region’s tourism growth.

For more Nerja News click here

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Written by

Catherine McGeer

I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading