The Sun Showcases Nerja as a Year-Round Destination

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 15 Dec 2023 • 14:00
Nerja: The Sun's Secret Spanish Haven
Image: Shutterstock/ Agata Ibron
THE Sun newspaper recently featured Nerja in an article that highlighted the beautiful town as a hidden getaway. The UK Daily emphasised several standout aspects, notably its secluded charm and affordability, coupled with reliably pleasant 20C weather even during the winter months.
This comprehensive coverage showcased Nerja’s stunning beaches, prominently featuring the acclaimed Blue Flag Burriana beach, celebrated for its expansive sands and lively culinary scene. The article also encapsulated the vibrant essence of Nerja‘s Balcon de Europa, portraying it as the dynamic hub of the town, alive with street performances, late-night attractions, and breathtaking vistas.
By painting Nerja as a year-round destination with diverse culinary experiences ranging from casual beachside eateries to upscale dining, The Sun’s coverage will likely pique the interest of travellers seeking authentic Spanish experiences. This increased visibility is poised to attract a wider spectrum of tourists, ultimately elevating Nerja‘s status as a sought-after destination, encouraging year-round visits, and contributing to the region’s tourism growth.
For more Nerja News click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.