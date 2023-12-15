Torrox Shines Bright with Largest Ever Christmas Display!

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 15 Dec 2023 • 11:40
: Twinkling streets unveiled at Torrox
Image: Torrox Town Hall
THE Town Hall of Torrox proudly unveiled its largest-ever Christmas lighting display recently at Plaza de la Constitución, lighting up key locations throughout the municipality. Mayor Óscar Medina hailed it as a ‘magical evening of togetherness,’ marking the start of festive celebrations, emphasising the community’s active involvement. The event began with Christmas carols performed by various choirs from the area.
Following these performances, the mayor addressed the gathering before illuminating Plaza de la Constitución and the entire town. The attendees also enjoyed churros with chocolate and roasted chestnuts.
Plaza de la Constitución showcased a Christmas-themed photo booth, complementing two other installations along Torrox Costa’s and El Morche’s promenades. Expressing satisfaction, the mayor also highlighted improvements in the lighting contract this year as they received a substantial investment benefiting Torrox.
