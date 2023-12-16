A piece of Pompeii in Belgium

By Linda Hall • Updated: 16 Dec 2023 • 12:12

POMPEI: The Detemmermans unknowingly returned with a priceless souvenir in the 70s Photo credit: Flickr/Nick Hubbard

IN the 1970s, the Detemmerman family visited Pompeii when they holidayed in Italy one year.

While there, Geert Determmerman’s father was approached by a man who offered to sell him a piece of marble from the ruins as a souvenir. His father accepted “for a considerable sum” and the family took it back with them when they returned to Herzele (East Flanders).

Once home, the marble tiling was cemented into the wall of the Detemmerman’s house where it has remained for the last 50 years.

When Geert’s father, who is now 85, decided earlier this year to sell the house and move to an apartment, his son decided to find out if the marble had any value and contacted the Gallo-Roman Museum in Tongeren (Limburg).

“The museum sent two staff members to have a look, and they couldn’t believe their eyes,” Geert explained to the VRT broadcaster.

The experts immediately realised that the tiling was an historical artefact which was almost 2,000 years old and had disappeared from Pompeii more 50 years ago.

The authorities there had been searching for it ever since and the Gallo-Roman Museum’s Bart Demarsin is confident that the Determmermans’ souvenir is the well-documented piece depicting Pompeii’s 62AD earthquake they were looking for. Originally it had belonged to a wealthy banker living in the centre of Pompeii and had been on display in Pompeii’s museum when it vanished.

Demarsin said a delegation from the Pompeii Archaeological Park will soon travel to Belgium to inspect the piece which, if it turns out to be the original, will be returned to Pompeii.

Meanwhile, the Detemmermans are hoping to receive some kind of compensation.

“After all, the piece hung here for 50 years without anything happening to it,” Geert said. “It could so easily have been sold on or broken.”