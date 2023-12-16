Catalonia To Enforce Mobile Ban In Schools

By John Ensor •
Catalonia has taken a firm step towards banning mobile phones in schools from the 2024-2025 academic year.
Anna Simo, the region’s Education Minister, announced the decision on Saturday, December 16, which outlined a new approach to mobile phone usage in educational settings, writes Cronica Global.
The announcement underscores the Catalan government’s commitment to modifying digital habits in schools. While primary schools will face a strict ban, secondary schools will have individual discretion over their mobile phone policies.
The School Council of Catalonia’s recent advocacy for a blanket ban in primary schools has been a significant driver behind this policy shift.
According to Minister Simo, the aim is to create ‘a general framework that all schools have.’ This approach is particularly pertinent for primary schools, where pupils aged six to twelve will experience a mobile-free environment.
Simo emphasised the need for simplicity in these regulations and highlighted the importance of data protection and teacher responsibility in safeguarding this information.
Secondary schools, however, will face a different set of guidelines. Each institute will have the autonomy to determine its policy regarding mobile phones.
Simo stated, ‘We want to seek co-responsibility of the centres and the educational community and for a debate to take place.’ This approach aims to foster a sense of shared responsibility and dialogue within the educational community.
A recent incident in Sant Cugat del Valles, where a WhatsApp group containing illegal pornographic material, has heightened concerns. The group included 400 pupils from fifth and sixth grades and secondary school, some of whom were added against their will.
Responding to these concerns, Simo described the situation as ‘worrying’ and advised anyone in the group to contact and report to the Mossos d’Esquadra. This case underscores the urgency and relevance of the new mobile phone policy in schools.
