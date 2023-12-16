‘DO NOT EAT ANYTHING FROM ROTTERDAM AIRPORT AREA’

By Jennifer Popplewell •
Published: 16 Dec 2023
More tests on the toxicity of the canal are to come
HEALTH service officials in the Netherlands have advised it’s residents not to consume any food that has been grown in the area close to Rotterdam Airport.
Due to PFAS levels in the products, it has been deemed ‘unsafe for consumption’ by The GGD public health service who have recently carried out tests on the contaminated fruit and vegetables.
Alarm bells rang when increased concentrations of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) were found in a canal in close proximity to the airport, prompting the tests to be performed. It has also been announced that there will be further research in the new year, but for now the food should not be consumed as a precaution.
In addition to this, the GGD has also stated that residents should refrain from drawing water from the canal for irrigation. The owners of the gardens nearby can continue to maintain their plots, but the advice is to wear gloves while working, and to wash hands when finished.
The reason for these abnormal and potentially toxic levels has not yet been determined for sure. However, due to the fact that, according to the airport management, the fire brigade used an extinguisher which contained PFAS during their work, it has been suspected that this is the cause, although it has not been used since 2020.
More information on this topic will follow in 2024.
