Dutch city will ‘not apologise for slavery’

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 16 Dec 2023 • 19:37

The controversial statue in Hoorn City Centre Credit: Shutterstock/2201651511

THE Noord-Holland town of Hoorn has made it clear that it is not ready to apologise for any historic ties with the slave trade that it may have.

Standing proud in the centre of the city of Hoorn, is a statue of the Governor General, Jan Pieterszoon Coen. He is a man from Hoorn, who carried out a massacre on the Banda Islands in 1621, where any natives that survived were immediately enslaved, laying the foundation for Dutch involvement in slavery in Asia. Tens of thousands of people were then ruthlessly captured and transported under the Hoorn flag, which was one of the most important cities connected to the infamous Dutch East India Company (VOC).

Research was recently conducted by The National Institute for the History and Heritage of Slavery (NiNsee), and presented findings that ‘the city and its residents as a whole benefited from colonial and slavery-related industries’.

However, currently there is no majority from the City Council that would lead to approval of an apology for this dark history that has now come to light. That said, Hoorn officials have released a statement saying that it is “willing to have citywide conversations about racism and discrimination.”

Linda Nooitmeer, the chair of the NiNsee stated that “the fact that the municipality will not apologise for its historic ties to slavery is painful and disappointing.” Concluding that “the fact that slavery was abolished 150 years ago is not a valid argument against expressing regret.”