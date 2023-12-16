€10,000 in prizes for the best singing voices of Estepona

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 16 Dec 2023 • 8:20
Singing for €10,000
Photo: pxhere CC
The ‘Estepona Crea‘ competition was launched in 2015 with the aim of promoting and encouraging culture and art among young people in the town. A new edition of the competition has now been launched and those interested in participating can do so until December 31.
The aim of the competition is to promote and encourage culture and art among young people in the town, as well as to promote stage and musical projects where originality, quality, creativity and artistic innovation are paramount. The competition is open to amateur singers under 35 years of age, whose main professional activity is not music and who are residents of Estepona.
There are 2 categories: up to 14 years of age for the children’s category; and from 15 to 35 years of age for the youth category. These ages must be reached on the day of the competition, which will be 20 April 2024.
The competition has a cash prize of €10,000, to be distributed as follows for each of the categories: 1st prize: €2,500 plus a trophy; 2nd prize: €1,500; and 3rd prize, €1,000. In addition to the cash prize, each of the first prize winners will receive a sculpture of the Venus of Estepona, sculpted by local artist Juan Miguel Quiñones.
Registration for the competition is free of charge and can be done exclusively online. To do so, applicants must send an email, before December 31, to esteponacrea@estepona.es.
The jury, which will be made up of people of recognised professional, cultural and artistic prestige, appointed by the Department of Culture, will make an initial selection of the participants who will go on to the final phase, which will be held on April 20, 2024, in the Felipe VI Auditorium.
After the gala performances, the jury’s decision will be announced and the ‘X Estepona Crea 2024’ awards will be presented to the winners. All the information and rules can be consulted on the notice board of the electronic headquarters https://ayuntamiento.estepona.es/ and at www.estepona.es/cultura.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.