€10,000 in prizes for the best singing voices of Estepona

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 16 Dec 2023 • 8:20

Singing for €10,000 Photo: pxhere CC

The ‘Estepona Crea‘ competition was launched in 2015 with the aim of promoting and encouraging culture and art among young people in the town. A new edition of the competition has now been launched and those interested in participating can do so until December 31.

The aim of the competition is to promote and encourage culture and art among young people in the town, as well as to promote stage and musical projects where originality, quality, creativity and artistic innovation are paramount. The competition is open to amateur singers under 35 years of age, whose main professional activity is not music and who are residents of Estepona.

There are 2 categories: up to 14 years of age for the children’s category; and from 15 to 35 years of age for the youth category. These ages must be reached on the day of the competition, which will be 20 April 2024.

Cash prizes

The competition has a cash prize of €10,000, to be distributed as follows for each of the categories: 1st prize: €2,500 plus a trophy; 2nd prize: €1,500; and 3rd prize, €1,000. In addition to the cash prize, each of the first prize winners will receive a sculpture of the Venus of Estepona, sculpted by local artist Juan Miguel Quiñones.

Registration for the competition is free of charge and can be done exclusively online. To do so, applicants must send an email, before December 31, to esteponacrea@estepona.es.

The jury, which will be made up of people of recognised professional, cultural and artistic prestige, appointed by the Department of Culture, will make an initial selection of the participants who will go on to the final phase, which will be held on April 20, 2024, in the Felipe VI Auditorium.

After the gala performances, the jury’s decision will be announced and the ‘X Estepona Crea 2024’ awards will be presented to the winners. All the information and rules can be consulted on the notice board of the electronic headquarters https://ayuntamiento.estepona.es/ and at www.estepona.es/cultura.