Galician Man’s Car ‘Missing’ For One Week Until He Remembered Where It Was Parked

By John Ensor • Published: 16 Dec 2023 • 21:32

Car park on the streets of Vigo, Galicia. Credit: Google Maps.com

THE ups and downs of motoring were highlighted this week by the experience of one driver who had to seek help from social media to find his ‘missing’ car.

Finding a parking spot in a busy city can be a challenge at the best of times, but what about trying to find it later in order to get home? This dilemma recently befell a man from Vigo, Galicia, writes 20 Minutos.

On a busy day in Vigo, the story revolves around a man who found himself in a peculiar situation. In an effort to locate his misplaced Volkswagen Beetle, he turned to social media for assistance. The actual incident happened a week earlier, when the man parked his car in a rush which led him to completely forget where he had parked it.

A Desperate Search Begins

Completely unaware of where his car was parked, the man’s frustration grew. Despite his efforts to recall the car’s location and a desperate search in all the usual places, his memory failed him, which led him to return home by taxi.

The story grew when La Voz de Galicia highlighted the man’s problem. The driver recounted, ‘at the time of parking someone called me on the phone. The man went on to explain how he switched to ‘automatic pilot’ and eventually he didn’t know where the car had ended up.

Community Effort Leads To Success

The man’s extensive search involved inquiries with the police and local residents, yet his car remained elusive for seven days. However, the widespread attention eventually led to a breakthrough.

A staff member at the Arenal public car park recognized the vehicle from its description. The man’s week-long ordeal of anxiety finally ended with a sense of relief, despite a parking fee of €70 for the duration of the car’s stay.

The incident serves as a reminder of the challenges posed by urban parking and the potential for forgetfulness in our busy lives. This unusual tale from Vigo underscores the importance of mindful parking and the power of community support in times of need.