Migrant spike prompts Finland to close border again

By Cole Sinanian • Published: 16 Dec 2023 • 15:24

Image of the Nuijamaa border crossing between Finland and Russia. Credit: Tuomas Vitikainen/Shutterstock.com

THE Finnish-Russian border is scheduled to re-open in mid-January after Finnish authorities suspended the flow of traffic due to the high volume of asylum seekers attempting to enter from Russia. Officials had just reopened the border on December 14 after a weeks-long closure, only to close it again shortly after.

Finnish authorities announced the closure on December 14, which went into effect at 8pm on December 15, after the recent re-opening prompted a wave of migrants attempting to enter the country from Russia.

On December 14, 155 asylum seekers arrived at the border, while 208 arrived on December 15, reported YLE News. Before the new closure went into effect, authorities at the Vaalimaa crossing in southern Finland stopped the flow of traffic into Russia prematurely due to crowding caused by the migrant spike, drawing frustration from dual citizens and those with family on the other side.

Second Closure Since November

According to Finnish authorities, more than 1,000 migrants without proper documentation arrived at the Finnish-Russian border between August and November, reports The Associated Press. The Finnish government elected to close the entire 1,340-kilometre long border with Russia – which acts as both NATO’s and the European Union’s northeastern frontier – at the end of November.

At the time, Finnish authorities accused Russia of deliberately sending migrants – most of whom come from East Africa or the Middle East – to Finland in an attempt to destabilise the country, in what the Finnish government has called a form of “hybrid warfare.” Russia has denied these accusations.

Russia’s Revenge?

In an interview in November, foreign policy analysts told YLE that the recent migrant spike overwhelming the border crossing may be Russia’s attempt at punishing the Nordic country for joining the NATO military alliance, which happened in April 2023.

“Russia has warned of consequences to Finland’s alliance membership,” said Hanna Smith, foreign policy specialist with the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe, “and the situation on the eastern border is one of those consequences.”