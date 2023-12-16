Nazi-Inspired Paramilitary Group Was Based In Malaga 

By John Ensor •
Police arrest leaders of neo-nazi group.
Credit: GuardiCivil.es
In a sweeping operation across several provinces, the Guardia Civil has apprehended 11 key figures of a paramilitary group that promoted Nazi ideologies.
A report published on Saturday, December 16, detailed how the Guardia Civil uncovered the network. The operation, encompassed Almeria, Alicante, Bizkaia, Castellon, Jaen, La Rioja, Madrid, Malaga, Navarra, Pontevedra, Segovia, Seville, Teruel, Toledo, Valencia, and Zaragoza.
The suspects have been arrested on suspicion of illegal association, slandering state entities, assaults, unauthorised weapon possession, promotion and incitement to hatred, discrimination, and violence against diverse groups.
During the eight raids in Malaga and Roquetas de Mar (Almeria), the Guardia Civil confiscated a significant arsenal. The seizures included 10 firearms, over 9,000 rounds of ammunition, explosive components, 34 bottles of sulfuric acid, and a variety of illegal weapons like brass knuckles, kubotanes (small weapon held in the fist), switchblades, and defence sprays. Neo-Nazi propaganda items were also found.
The investigation, which began in November 2021, was alerted when one leader was identified as disseminating hateful videos online, targeting migrants, women, and the LGBTQ+ community.
With 2,800 online followers, this leader urged the formation of an ‘army’ to overthrow the current regime and propagate their ideology, encouraging followers to arm themselves.
This group, self-styled as a ‘military order’, had a distinct hierarchy with titles like ‘captain general’ and ‘commander’, and ‘territorial captains’ for provincial areas. Their members, scattered across Spain, held frequent meetings, both in person and online. Their main base was located in the province of Malaga.
The arrested leaders instructed their followers to arm themselves. Several members obtained weapons licenses and acquired rifles, shotguns, and pistols. Others procured modified detonating firearms, supplemented by bladed and various prohibited weapons.
This operation, steered by the Delegated Hate Prosecutor’s Office of the Province of Malaga and the Investigative Court No. 4 of Fuengirola, was executed by the Guardia Civil’s specialized Information agents from the Malaga Command and the Basque Country Zone.
