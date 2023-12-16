Netherlands agrees to Bulgaria becoming Schengen country

By Cole Sinanian • Published: 16 Dec 2023 • 18:52

Image of Dutch leader Mark Rutte. Credit: Martijn Beekman/Netherlands Govt image

IN a letter to Dutch parliament on Friday, State Secretary of Justice and Security Eric van der Burg expressed support for Bulgaria’s admission into the Schengen Area for the first time, reversing The Netherlands’ longstanding position that the Eastern European country was not ready. Though Austria still opposes Bulgaria’s admission into the Schengen Area, The Netherlands’ reversal could help warm Vienna to the idea, reports the NLTimes.

Both Van der Burg and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte have objected to Bulgaria’s admission in the past due to technical reasons, namely issues with corruption and rule of law. However, after a “fact-finding” mission in Bulgaria conducted by the European Commission returned positive results, both Rutte and Van der Burg reversed their positions.

The European Commission had long supported Bulgaria’s Schengen ascendance, though The Netherlands continued to object, requesting additional data. The fact-finding mission, however, came back without shortcomings, NLTimes reports.

Of the 27 EU member states, only Bulgaria, Romania, Cyprus, and Ireland remain outside the Schengen Area, a border-free zone where passport controls have been abolished. Ireland has opted out, while Romania is in the process of becoming a Schengen member. Croatia, the newest Schengen member, joined in January 2023. Norway, Iceland, Lichtenstein, and Switzerland, though not members of the EU, are members of the Schengen Area.

While still objecting to Bulgaria’s admission to the Schengen Area due to immigration concerns, Austria’s Interior Minister Gerhard Karner said last week that he’d be willing to ease air travel restrictions to the country.