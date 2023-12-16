Religions unite in Almeria, Spain

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 16 Dec 2023 • 22:04

COMING TOGETHER. Parish Priest Victor Manuel Fernandez and Costa de Almeria Anglican Minister, Alwyn Carter. Credit: Ayuntamiento de Mojacar

A JOINT celebration has been performed in Mojacar, Almeria, as the Anglican and Catholic churches unite.

The Festival of Nine Lessons has been taking place during the Christmas period for many years in Mojacar, a celebration which involves the town’s two most significant religious communities, Catholic and Anglican. The tradition of performing the festival of Nine Lessons during the Advent season dates back to 1880.

On Friday, December 15, worshippers from both faiths gathered at the Santa María Parish Church for the celebration of the Festival of Nine Lessons, jointly honouring this time of Advent.

The celebration was officiated by the Parish Priest Victor Manuel Fernandez at the Santa María Catholic Church in Mojacar, as well as the Costa de Almeria Anglican Minister, Alwyn Carter.

The readings were read in Spanish and English, starting with the Old Testament, as is tradition in both faiths.

The Anglican Church, despite being a reformed church, maintains similarities with the Catholics. They accept the apostolic tradition and venerate the Virgin Mary as Mother of God. The Catholic and Anglican Churches celebrate masses throughout the world for the birth of Jesus.

The good natured relationship between the residents, which were mainly British and Spanish, led to an agreement to come together and celebrate the arrival of the baby Jesus, which also symbolises the beginning of Christmas in Mojacar.

This ceremony is an example of the harmony and respect between both communities that has resulted in this loving coexistence and serves as an example, not just to the community and to Spain, but also to the whole world.