Santa’s Brunch at Olivia’s La Cala

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 16 Dec 2023 • 18:20

Little guest Remi Miller meeting Santa Claus and his favourite elf, Buddy the elf's sister!

IT is just over a week before Santa Claus really does come to town. However, he made a special visit to Olivia’s in La Cala today, at their Santa’s Brunch.

On December 16, Olivia’s in La Cala looked more like Santa’s grotto than a beachfront restaurant, as it was donned with decorations, and had a giant elf running around playing games with all the children! Not to mention the attendance of Mr Claus himself, who caused quite a stir with the younger customers as they ran to greet him and tell him what they wanted for Christmas!

On arrival, guests were seated at tables that were festively decorated and presented an information leaflet about the ‘Cudeca Foundation’, a local charity that collaborated with Olivia’s for the event. A giant elf, who explained to Euro Weekly News that she was “Buddy the elf’s sister”, then came and began to play some fantastically fun games with all the children. After several rounds of Christmas carrot races, snowball parachute and candy cane eating, Santa Claus finally arrived and listened to all the little one’s wishes before presenting them with a goody bag (or two)!

As the adults relaxed and enjoyed many delicious brunch dishes, the children happily ate their festive treats and took turns dancing on the dance floor, where disco lights set the party mood alight! Marketing Manager at Olivia’s, Julie, told EWN that the company has “many more community events such as this one planned for the near future.”

A brilliant time was had by all, with a day that will surely be a magical memory for all the children who were in attendance.