Smolensk air disaster laid to rest

By Linda Hall • Published: 16 Dec 2023 • 18:13

SMOLENSK CRASH: 2010 air disaster a combination of pilot error and bad weather Photo credit: CC/PullBear

POLAND’S new government wound up the investigation into the Smolesk air disaster that killed the country’s then-president Lech Kaczynski in 2010.

Kaczynski and high-ranking PiS members were flying to Smolensk to commemorate the Red Army’s mass execution of Polish officers in Katyn in 1940s.

Since then, the Law and Justice (PiS) party has consistently rejected official findings which concluded that crash, in which 95 other passengers lost their lives, was a combination of human error on the part of the Polish Air Force pilot and bad weather.

Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the PiS party leader, later created the 2016 commission which was determined to prove that his twin brother had been the victim of a Russia-Poland plot and a mid-air explosion.

Despite spending millions of zlotys, the commission failed to produce a shred of convincing evidence, which did not prevent Antoni Macierewicz who headed the investigation from accusing Donald Tusk, prime minister at the time of the crash, of “diplomatic treason.”

A probe by the private news station TVN24 found that the commission ignored the results of a US laboratory investigation costing 8 million zlotys (approximately €1.6 million) because they contradicted its claims that the crash was deliberate.

Macierewicz immediately dismissed TVN’s claims as “lies” promoting a “Russian stance.”

Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, the deputy prime minister and defence minister in Donald Tusk’s newly-installed government, authorised the decision to close down the commission on December 15.

At the same time the Defence ministry will appoint a team to analyse the commission’s work.

“This puts an end to lies in the name of the Polish state and spending hundreds of millions of zloty on activities that have nothing to do with explaining the causes of the Smolensk disaster, but a lot to do with politics,” deputy Defence minister Cezary Tomczyk said.