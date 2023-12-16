The Mersey Beatles in Marbella

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 16 Dec 2023 • 10:36

The Fab Four Photo: The Mersey Beatles

The sound of Liverpool comes to Marbella with the best songs of the Beatles: Let It Be, Yesterday, Paperback Writer, Twist and Shout…a show replicating the legendary quartet’s costumes and an unforgettable show at Marbella’s Palacio de Congresos on Saturday, January 6 at 8pm.

“The Mersey Beatles have been performing at The Cavern Club for over 15 years, and they’re one of the best tributes you’ll ever see”, said John Lennon’s sister herself. The Mersey Beatles are natural, vibrant and fun and have achieved the impossible: recreating all the excitement and energy of an authentic John, Paul, George and Ringo concert.

The real deal

The Mersey Beatles were not dreamed up by a theatre impresario or West End producer… these lads are the real deal. They pride themselves on being 4 mates whose passion for the greatest band of all time shines through in every one of their shows.

While receiving world-wide plaudits (including glowing praise from members of The Beatles’ own families), The Mersey Beatles have never forgotten their roots and pride themselves on presenting the Fab Four in a most authentic and truly Liverpool-born way. Just like the audiences they play to at their sold-out theatre, arena and festival shows, the band are all die-hard Beatles fans.

The Cavern Club

Mark Bloor, Steven Howard and Brian Ambrose (that’s John, Paul and Ringo) were at school together in Liverpool. The Mersey Beatles were the resident Beatles’ tribute at the world-famous Cavern for more than a decade between 2002-2012. They clocked up over 600 performances under the famed Mathew Street arches; almost twice as many gigs there as the original Fab Four played themselves.

Since leaving to tour the world, they have taken their pounding, pulsating and unmistakable ‘Mersey Beat’ to excited and sold-out audiences across Europe, USA, Asia and Australia. And in January they’re coming to Marbella, so, get on board for The Mersey Beatles ‘Magical History Tour’ – presented in the most authentic way you will ever see. It goes without saying you’ll have a FAB time!

Tickets can be bought online at this link