Zoco Home Charity Christmas Market

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 16 Dec 2023 • 17:41

Dream team! Jorje from Cudeca, Alberto from Zoco Home his staff!

TODAY, December 16, the upmarket home furnishings store, Zoco Home, held their charity Christmas Market next to their shop in Mijas, Malaga.

The live music could already be heard from the street as everyone got close to the venue, with a festive and fun atmosphere meeting visitors at the entrance. Right at the front on a grand stage, singer Barbara Pereda performed live, donning a cute Christmas jumper and sparkly skirt! The event began at 10am, and by 11am even the staff were already singing and dancing along to the music, in their matching winter uniform.

Many stalls were set up within the Christmas market, including Los Pinares Viveros, Bodegas Malvajio, Ole mi Pepe, Kaas & Kirkemann, The Workshop, Villa Carmen Bees, Ponle Guapo, CBD Rocks where all in attendance could find unique Christmas gifts. There was also delicious food on offer, provided by local establishments Banana Kitchen and Cake Emporium.

Euro Weekly News spoke to Alberto Garcia, marketing manager of Zoco Home in Mijas who explained to us that “it is really important to us to promote local businesses. We want to help the community, and not just those in need, but also local companies like ourself.”

This charity Christmas market was in collaboration with ‘Cudeca’, a local hospice that cares for and offers specialised palliative care to patients living in the province of Málaga, who suffer from cancer and other illnesses, in an advanced and terminal phase. They also offer support and comfort to their families.

Santa Claus sat cheerfully next to the Zoco Home Christmas tree, meeting excited children and taking photos with them. There was also a ‘Christmas list’ workshop stand, where the younger guests wrote their letters to Mr Claus, as well as creating some fabulous decorations.

“This is our aim behind today”, explained Mr Garcia, “to bring families together, to enjoy a fun day, as well as supporting an incredibly important cause. We have been working with Cudeca for many months, organising various activities to help raise money, culminating in this Christmas Market.”

He concluded that “the event has been a great success, and we will be sure to repeat it next year, as well as continuing with ongoing help for the local community and charities”.