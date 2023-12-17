180 Christmas toys

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 17 Dec 2023 • 10:33

Delivering toys Photo: Marbella Town Hall

WITH the support of Marbella Town Hall, water and sanitation company Hidralia has delivered 180 toys to 3 local charity organisations: Virgen del Cisne de Ecuador and Crece and Caritas La Encarnación.

The toys are classified by age range to suit the needs of the children. Thus, children from zero to 3 years old will receive cuddly toys; from 4 to 6, fishing games; for those aged 7 to 9, memory games; and from 10 to 13, games of skill.

Manager of Hidralia, Juan Antonaya, thanked the Council for its help and is confident that this donation will help the most disadvantaged people in the municipality to celebrate Christmas in the best possible way by providing toys for the little ones. “With this initiative we are doing our bit to leave no one behind, especially at such a special time of year, which should be a time of happiness for everyone,” he said.

Mari Luz Martínez, president of Crece, said that ,”it is very gratifying to see the excitement of the children when they receive their presents” and María del Carmen Prado, head of Cáritas La Encarnación, expressed her gratitude for this gesture of charity.