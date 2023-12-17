A convoy to see the Christmas lights

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Photo: Courtesy of Taxis Málaga and El Español
Last Wednesday afternoon, 41 taxis formed a convoy to fill the streets of the centre of Malaga for some very special customers.
The taxi drivers toured through the centre of Malaga with the best passengers they could have: sick children and adults full of excitement to see the Christmas lights.
The groups that travelled on board the taxis were cancer patients from the Olivares Foundation and children from the Nena Paine Association, the children from Down Malaga, elderly people from the Guadalmar old people’s home and from the Little Sisters of the Poor.
“It was a fantastic afternoon, full of joy”, said one taxi driver. “They picked everyone up and drove to the the town hall, where they got to see the nativity scene and were greeted by the mayor, Francisco de la Torre, who took a photo with everyone on the steps of the town hall,” he continued.
In addition, the children and adults who took part in the initiative, as well as all their families, were able to enjoy the trip accompanied by superheroes from the association Un niño una sonrisa. Captain America, Flash and Wonder Woman had a great time fulfilling the wishes, above all, of the little ones.
“Next year we want more. Hopefully with sponsors who will help us to fulfil a dream we have: we want to invite children and adults to a chocolate party and invite a choir to sing Christmas carols and provide atmosphere. That would be a bit of a stretch. Hopefully we can,” said the driver.
