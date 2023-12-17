A Famous Docking in Almeria

By Jennifer Popplewell •
Published: 17 Dec 2023 • 9:00
The Nao Victoria
Credit: Gnsin/Creative Commons
THE legendary ship that made the first ever trip around the world, the Nao Victoria, will spend Christmas docked in Almeria.
The famous ship will remain docked at the Ribera Dock, next to the Almeripark Christmas park, during the festive season, and will be open for visits from the public!
Those who wish may climb aboard and tour its decks, an extraordinary activity for the whole family to enjoy during the holidays.
The Nao Victoria is actually an exact replica of the ship that over 500 years ago, made the first ever boat journey around the entire world, which began and ended in the port of Seville (1519-1522).
Today, it serves as a floating museum, an ode to maritime history and a cultural site for visitors to experience first hand what that travel must have felt like. This year the Noa Victoria has docked in not only various ports in Spain, but also in France, England, the Netherlands and Italy.
The public will be able to board the ship from December 13 to January 7. Visitors can tour its decks, learn about it’s navigation, the tough daily life that was endured on board as well as the amazing adventure that took place five centuries ago. It will be open from 11am until 7pm on weekdays, from 11am until 8pm on Saturdays and 11am until 2pm on Sundays. Tickets cost from €3 to €6 and can be purchased on the website tickets.fundacionnaovictoria.org.
Bon Voyage! Or Buen Viaje!
