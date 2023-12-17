Benalmádena collects more than 400 kilos of food

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 17 Dec 2023 • 11:48

Food collection Photo: Facebook / Caritas

The Mayor of Benalmádena, Juan Antonio Lara, accompanied by Councillor Yolanda Peña, and other members of the local government, helped the Benalmadena charity parade last weekend, whose objective was to collect non-perishable food as it passed through the town.

The food was donated to Caritas and those most in need during the Christmas holidays and more than 400 kilos of foodstuffs were collected thanks to the charity of local businesses, neighbours and visitors.

The charity procession was accompanied by music provided by the School of Drummers of Benalmadena and the Pastoral de la Hermandad de Nuestra Señora del Rocío.

The elder sister of the Hermandad del Rocío de Arroyo de la Miel, María Luisa García, said that in the event, “we collect a lot of food for those who have the hardest time thanks to the charity of the people of Benalmadena”.