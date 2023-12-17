Business Extra for the UK and Spain

By Linda Hall • Updated: 17 Dec 2023 • 11:11

ROYAL MAIL: Postal service warned that price rises discouraged public from sending letters and cards

Think twice KEVIN HOLLINRAKE, the UK’s Enterprise, Markets and Small Business Minister, told the media that the public increasingly avoided sending letters and greeting cards following three price rises for first class stamps since April 2022. Royal Mail needed to “tread carefully” when introducing further increases, Hollinrake warned.

Share it TELEFONICA paid its second pre-tax dividend of €0.15 a share on December 14, distributing €862.5 million in all, a yield of 7.5 per cent on the company’s stock. Since 2013 Telefonica’s dividend has fallen from an annual €0.75 total to €0.30, a decline of around 8.8 per year cent per year, analysts said.

Family fortunes THE liquidators of Avro Energy, which cost bill-paying customers £700 million (€812 million) after it went into administration in 2021, are suing its founder, Jake Brown, a former non-league footballer. They aim to reclaim approximately £4 million (€4.6 million) that Avro paid to another business owned by Brown and his father.

Tax ruling SPAIN’S highest court, the Constitutional Tribunal, has ruled that the government’s Wealth Tax, a sliding scale levied on fortunes of €3 million upwards, is legal. The Tribunal threw out two appeals from the regional parliaments in the Madrid Community and Murcia which claimed the tax was “unconstitutional.”

Art deal APOLLO BELVEDERE, a copy of a Roman sculpture created between 1520-1522 by Pier Jacopo Alari Bonacolsi, was donated by its owners to the nation in lieu of a £10.5 million (€12.18 million) inheritance tax payment. It will now be on permanent display at the Fitzwilliam Museum in Cambridge.

Sweet news SPAIN’S sweet and confectionery manufacturers reported a turnover of €6.75 billion in 2022 and record exports reaching €2 billion despite inflation and high interest rates. Produlce, the association which represents the sector, said that sales at home and abroad had returned to pre-pandemic levels, with chewing gum and sweets, excluding chocolate, accounting for €1.16 billion, or 17.2 per cent, of total sales.

Beer money HEINEKEN and the Spanish unions agreed a redundancy plan necessary “for organisational reasons” that will affect 9 per cent of the company’s 1,434 workforce. The company, which also markets Cruzcampo, Amstel and El Aguila, said practically all the 127 dismissals would be early retirements and were accepted by 85 per cent of the staff.

New field BRITAIN’S biggest drugmaker AstraZeneca is taking over Seattle-based Icosavax, its first vaccine company, in a $1.1 billion (€1.01 billion) deal that will extend the Cambridge-based firm’s inoculation and immune therapy division. The US company is currently developing a potential vaccine used for two common respiratory diseases, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (hMPV).

Word play THAMES WATER apologised to a House of Commons committee for causing confusion by describing a £500 million (€583.2 million) shareholder contribution as equity when it was a convertible loan paying 8 per cent interest. Company chairman Sir Adrian Montagu admitted this had a “slightly strange” structure but still stood by the view that it could be considered capital.

Stat of the week: €2.2 billion contract for Australian subsidiaries of Spanish multinationals ACS and Acciona to build tunnels for Melbourne’s new Suburban Rail Loop East railway line.