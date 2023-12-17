Christmas parcels for the elderly

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 17 Dec 2023 • 10:55

Christmas delivery Photo: Marbella Town Hall

Marbella Town Hall, together with the charitable organisation DYA, will deliver a total of 40 Christmas parcels to elderly people in vulnerable situations in the municipality.

Mayor, Ángeles Muñoz, visited the association’s warehouse in the San Pedro Alcántara industrial estate and said that, “we remain committed to ensuring that no one is left behind, as we did during the pandemic and as we will continue to do.

This is possible thanks to the great work of DYA and Marbella Voluntaria, who will distribute the gifts”. The mayor added that, “it is essential to continue helping the people who are having the hardest time financially or who are alone and at risk of isolation.

Muñoz also announced that DYA will be helping almost 300 families in the city during the festive season. “This is a social resource for immediate action that we set up for emergency benefits,” Muñoz said, explaining that the funds allocated for this programme amount to €180,000.

Both the manager of DYA, Paqui Muñoz, and the president of Marbella Voluntaria, Meli Bertomeu, thanked the Town Hall for the deliveries, which include essential items from the daily shopping basket and also specific food for the Christmas holidays. “Not only is it good for the elderly to receive the parcels, but they also feel valued and that they are remembered,” they said.